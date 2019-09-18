Speech to Text for SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the week.xx the byron bears can't stop scoring goals... and it all starts with senior josilyn cordes. "her numbers are outstanding this year, i honestly think she's probably been involved on almost half of our points." cordes leads the bears with 10 goals. and her ability to put the ball in the box for her teammates has led to eight assists, good for second in section 1áa. "i just hope they're in the right place and know they're going to be in the right place at the right time, just trust each other." the senior is one of the main cataylsts to an offense averaging four goals a game. her numbers on the field is a product of her work off it. "just her knowledge of the game and she's a deserving player, i mean she works on her game all the time, logs many games throughout the summer and the time through the winter so to see her have this success is truly awesome. byron is once again toward the top of the hiawatha valley league standings. after missing out on a section title last year, the goal is the same this time around. "hopefully with our hard work and dedication we can get back there again and give ourselves the opportunity and go to state again." in byron, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week, go onto kimt.com and click on the