Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

PK leads JM past Winona

PK leads JM past Winona

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for PK leads JM past Winona

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tournament./// let's move outside as jám hosts winona. early in the first half á aliyah fesenmaier gets a foot under the ball and sends this one to the back of the net á rockets lead oneánil. and joran clark kept busy protecting the goal á diving for the save this time. heres the winona corner kick á headed in risky territory á and deflected by clark and the crossbar. lastly á sierra pieper with the pák á and nets it john marshall wins at home tonight á two to one. each week we
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Image

PK leads JM past Winona

Image

Rallying one last time

Image

Family treatment court: 5 years of success

Image

RFD rescues Romeo

Image

Ustby announces college decision

Image

Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Image

Hazardous Materials situation at RCTC

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

National Preparedness Month

Community Events