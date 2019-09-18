Speech to Text for Rallying one last time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coverage of the upcoming closure of mayo clinic health system's albert lea hospital. today a celebration began á because mercy one north iowa will be opening up there in 20á 20. earlier this evening, part of the group 'save our health care,' which was formed when news of mayo's departure broke á put together this celebration. they stood along the sidewalk holding signs declaring victory in their fight to keep local health care in albert lea. david karge (cargáee) says it was critical for albert lea to make sure a hospital be there's 25 miles in between the hospitals and in our opinion, that's a little too far to drive or travel for the elderly and the newborns. for the last two years, 'save our health care' has been campaigning to keep a hospital open in albert lea. they say tonight is their last the numbers are in... and they don't look great. that's