Speech to Text for Family treatment court: 5 years of success

drug and alcohol addictions can tear families apart, but a program in cerro gordo county has been helping keep families together and get people the help they need. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in mason city with the story á nick? george and katie á for the last five years, cerro gordo county's family treatment court has created lots of success stories. the special court helps families who may have their children taken away by the department of human services when a parent has a problem with addiction.xxx "there is proof that if they're involved in this court, they have a better success rate for getting the children back. also, a better success rate for not having their children terminated. both very, very important things." judge adam sauer says the court has had lots of success since 2014.... helping parents who have a substance abuse problem and are in danger of having their children taken away by the state. those parents are enrolled in a number of recovery and counseling programs through local agencies á and judge sauer says keeping families together is the program's top goal "it's very rewarding. it doesn't get a whole lot better than that, in this field, in this job, to be able to tell a parent, 'hey, you did a great job and you graduated, you got your job back, your family intact, you've got good housing. it's pretty rewarding." brittany hanson is a graduate of family treatment court. she says her life was in pretty bad shape before that. "i was addicted to opiates and methamphetami nes and i had lost my child to dhs. he was in foster care." today, hanson is a peer recovery coach for other parents in family treatment court. she says going through it at the beginning was very tough. "once i realized that dhs and everybody is trying to work for me and not against me, things flow a lot easier. they really helped me build a strong foundation for myself, help push me into the recovery community, even though the program is through cerro gordo county, they do take cases from nearby counties when there is space available. in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. on average, most people who go through the program take about 10 to 12