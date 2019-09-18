Clear
RFD rescues Romeo

The pup found himself in a tight situation

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a federal crime./// from fires to car crashes, the rochester fire department sees it all... even dogs stuck in sewers. little romeo the poodle found himself stuck in a sewer while he and his owner were on a walk... that's when she called for help and the rochester fire department came to the rescue. grant eckhoff lowered himself into the sewer, got ahold of romeo safely, and got out with the help of the other firefighters. eckhoff says he's dreamed of being a firefighter since he was youngá so getting to help in predicament's like romeo's is rewarding. "so it means a lot now that i'm older and can be on rochester fire department, my dream job, to be able to give that same sort of comfort and feeling to the community that i grew up in." the owners of the dog brought him back to the station today to let him thank the firefighters himself./// and a new study confirms what
