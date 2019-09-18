Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Ustby announces college decision

Ustby announces college decision

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Ustby announces college decision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with the latest. guys á this is the day our sports department has been anxiously awaiting all summer long á were is lourdes senior á alyssa utsby going to play college ball??? she tweeted out today she will be going to the university of north carolina at chapel hill where she will be a tarheel. as a junior á she averaged a doubleádouble of 25.6 points and 13.3 rebound per game. that ranks her 12th across the entire state of minnesota for her scoring average. the tarheels went 18á15 last season á icluding a berth to the ná cáaáa
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Image

PK leads JM past Winona

Image

Rallying one last time

Image

Family treatment court: 5 years of success

Image

RFD rescues Romeo

Image

Ustby announces college decision

Image

Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Image

Hazardous Materials situation at RCTC

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

National Preparedness Month

Community Events