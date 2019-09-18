Speech to Text for Becoming a U.S. Citizen

topic especially during this presidential administration á and the path to becoming an american citizen is far from easy. tonight á the public got the chance to learn more about the challenges of gaining citizenship in a special event at the rochester public library. kimt news 3's isabella basco learned about the measures people will go to call themselves americans.xxx on the scene it is a big deal to become an american citizenááá one has to work very hard. "it becomes emotional because after 4 months my husband passed away. this is the father of my children so i was left in the country with two children." joy hove arrived in the united states in 1999 as a conditional resident. after her husband died, she had to figure out a way to make a life for herself. "i was not working at the time, i did not know how to drive. i gained my strength to be in the u.s. to be able to pursue the dream that i want my children to have." but hove persevered á becoming a citizen in november 2006. now she serves as a supervising immigration services officer. "it completely changed my life because people must be able to understand the benefit and the opportunity of becoming a u.s. citizen, i don't tonight's program was free and open to the public.///