Speech to Text for Hazardous Materials situation at RCTC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with breaking news out of rochester. breaking news kimt news 3 has confirmed a suspicious package was left in an auditorium at rochester community and technical college á and the building was evacuated. and police now say á they think there may have been a motive behind the act. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been on scene for just about two hours and joins us live now with the latest. isabella? katie and george á i arrived on campus just after 8 oáclock tonight and here's what i've learned so far. a package with liquid was found in hill theater á prompting rácá tác security to contact the rochester fire department. the building was evacuated á and authorities tell me there is a person in custody related to the incident. i got the chance to talk with a few people who were evacuated from the building about what exactly happened here tonight.xxx a scene straight out of a movie. multiple people being evacuated due to a chemical found inside the building á household ammonia. "main concern there is respiratory irritation, it could cause some discomfort in the eyes. the folks that were here if they complained of anything, that's basically what they complained of." people got impacted. "the bottle was open, it caused an odor, three individuals inside the theater were seen by gold cross." seargeant david drees says there might have been a motive. "the organization, the proálife movement has some enemies so there could be some additional motives outside of the realm of the city police department, we will be writing up reports, they will be reviewed by other agencies that may take a look at other charges outside of local charges." luckily á everyone got out safe. "everybody was able to be safe tonight, it's a very very delicate situation, we wanted to make sure everyone was aware of the threat and and the investigation is ongoing. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella... stay tuned with kimt news 3 on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story./// aside from some