Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson tracks more rain and storms

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:48 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast



to. let's go to kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson for the latest... chris? another round of rain is expected later tonight and early thursday. we'll have to keep an eye out for scattered heavy rainfall and minor flooding with the ingredients in the atmosphere. the temperatures along with the humidity stays high as the daytime numbers will continue into the low 80s on thursday and friday. spotty showers and storms will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week. some stronger storms may redevelop on friday night and early saturday with cooler temperatures on the way. highs slips back closer to average into the weekend and early next week. it looks dry for sunday through tuesday! tonight: rain and storms redeveloping lows: mid 60s winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: storms early, then mostly cloudy highs: low 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: slight chance with clouds it's an ongoing concern for minnesota drinking water...
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
