Speech to Text for National Preparedness Month

week specifically is youth preparedness week. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now, and she's learning what steps you should take to make emergency plans. brooke? live katie, george, from tornados to floods, it's important to have a plan in placeálike this one from femaá which includes a checklist and ways to prepare. this year's hashtag being promoted in light of the month is prepared not scared, and im finding out how you can be just that. "so he's learning about fire safety and all that stuff so in the car we have a kit." this is chance, and his mom meagan... while chance may only be 3, his mom is making sure they're prepared for the worst. which is exactly what captain mike bromberg with olmsted county emergency management says families should do. "they need to have a plan. what that plan is, and discuss it and practice it with the child. whether it be an evacuation plan, who's house are we going to or where are we going to meet if something happens?" ready dot gov suggests these 4 steps in case a disaster strikes. put together a plan consider specific needs in your house, like dietary needs, or medications fill out a plan sheet and practice the plan. chance goes to pre school where his mother is confident that they have a plan in place... and just like there are tornado drills at school, you should be having those drills at home too. "they practice fire drills at school and lockdowns and it becomes second nature of what to do and that's important in a disaster that their mind mechanics know boom we practiced this its no big deal, we just do it. and they go forth." and like the saying goes, practice makes perfect, which could end up saving a life. "it'll become second nature for them and it wont be such a traumatizing event for them and they'll get through it okay." if you want to get ahold of one of these checklists, head to our website kimt.com and we'll have a link for you there. thanks brooke. another step to be prepared is to discuss modes of communication in case the phone lines go out... talking about using wifi to contact family members over social media is a good goáto.