Speech to Text for DWI Numbers in Southern MN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when it comes to drunk driving... alcoholá related deaths or serious injuries, olmsted county is one of the leaders in minnesota. out of 87 countines in minnesota... olmsted county is in the top 13 when it comes to serious injury or death. kimt news 3's isabella basco has a closer look at the numbers. on the scene driving: it's that everyday risk we all take and what's scary is that olmsted county is ranked 10th in terms of one of the worst alcoholá related counties. during an extra enforcement period from august to september... 32 dwi arrests were made in the county. trevor schwarz lives in olmsted county and is shocked that this area ranks so high. "you would think with mayo clinic being here we would be a pretty safe city and that's why it surprises me the most." schwarz works in healthcare á and says he's seen too many patients endure devastating injuries because of drinking and driving. he says á it's never worth it. "seeing it firstá on the list of the worst alcoholá related counties... hennepin county is ranked first.