Speech to Text for Von Klopp Brew Shop Closing

business with 55 years in the wine á beer á and cheese industries is closings its doors at the end of the month. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out why the owners are making this decision. she joins us live in pine island. annalise? amy á george á if you've ever driven on highway 52 passed the pine island area á you've probably noticed this building just off the highway á the von klopp brew shop. in just over a week á it's your last chance to the von klopp brew shop is a longtime pine island landmark... but it's not where wally klopp's family history in the beer á wine á and cheese industries began. in the 1950s á his father bought the "pine cheese mart" in downtown pine island. "in '58 the highway bypassed pine island and all the other small towns around here on the way to the cities so we lost all that traffic so to survive we bought land out here on the highway again and i opened the store in 1969." the business was originally a cheese shop and restaurant "my dad was in the restaurant business so i thought i should be too." eventually the restaurant closed and the beer and wine making part of the business expanded. klopp owned 5 beer á wine á and deli businesses in the area á but only one remains open. the last one to go was his shop in rochester. "we were in barlow plaza and when new owners took over, rents went out of range for a small guy like me." changes to highway 52 caused a new challenge for klopp. "we are no longer in the cheese business because mndot closed the crossoverin front of our driveway where you drove in, used to be able to go across and go north. when they did that we lost 90% of our traffic. we had to take the cheese out but just rolled with the punches again and expanded the wine and beer making." next month marks 50 years in this location... and klopp is retiring. the shelves are already looking bare. "i started thinking about driving here in the winter and i decided i didn't want to do that anymore. family wanted me to retire. its time to just do some traveling and relax." while he feels ready to call it quits á it's a bittersweet goodbye. "the fun i've had helping people. there's been so whats next for klopp? he has children in the twin cities and new york á and a grandchild in new york. he and his wife will be taking time to travel and spend time with family. despite issues with highway 52 and rochester rent á he says his business has done quite well to allow him to retire. the last day to shop is september 27. live in pine island annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. as for the building á klopp says mndot has indicated potential plans to expand that area of highway 52 á so he's not sure if its sellable. he's going to let it sit over the winter while he comes up with a plan for it.///