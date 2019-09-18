Clear
BALMM Talks Water Quality

One of the topics discussed was nitrates

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

in southeastern minnesota's water are an ongoing water quality concern. the basin alliance for the lower mississippi in minnesota á known as balmm á met today at the minnesota pollution control agency in rochester. nitrates was one of topics discussed. caitlin brady shared details about a nitrogen work group she is developing to manage nitrogen levels. xxxx "we have a lot of data but it's not always as user friendly and as easily accessible so trying to formulate that into a packet of information that really anyone could take and run with" the southeast minnesota water resources board recently
