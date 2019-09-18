Speech to Text for Delay on Historic District in Rochester

the plan to make a section of downtown rochester a historic landmark district is now at a standstill. that's because the city council is asking for more clarification on the goals of the designation. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester. jeremiah á what does this mean for the city? xxx that's right amy and raquel i'm here downtown where the historic district would be. but i spoke to the community development director who says they're looking to get a greater presepective from people in the community and more specifically... work on language regarding codes for historic buildings.xxx part would run along second street southwest. nowácity leaders taking a step back to see how they can fo foundationally to build a stronger preservation program. while the plans for a historic downtown is up in the air... leaders are working to build more clarification including specifics on construction to historic buildings. sot: if you are new homeowner that's looking to add to your do an addition on your house. you would work with the planning department and planning serivces through kids cup to clearly walk you through what you need to do to do the addition to your property. we don't have that process clearly codifided when it relates to historic properties. they're also kicking off a retreat with the heritage preservation commissioners to revisit bylaws and more details on the historic district. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the city will also spend the next fourátoá six months gathering more information about the vision of the community and present it to the city council next year.///