Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Delay on Historic District in Rochester

The plan to make a section of downtown Rochester a historic landmark district is at a standstill.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Delay on Historic District in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the plan to make a section of downtown rochester a historic landmark district is now at a standstill. that's because the city council is asking for more clarification on the goals of the designation. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester. jeremiah á what does this mean for the city? xxx that's right amy and raquel i'm here downtown where the historic district would be. but i spoke to the community development director who says they're looking to get a greater presepective from people in the community and more specifically... work on language regarding codes for historic buildings.xxx part would run along second street southwest. nowácity leaders taking a step back to see how they can fo foundationally to build a stronger preservation program. while the plans for a historic downtown is up in the air... leaders are working to build more clarification including specifics on construction to historic buildings. sot: if you are new homeowner that's looking to add to your do an addition on your house. you would work with the planning department and planning serivces through kids cup to clearly walk you through what you need to do to do the addition to your property. we don't have that process clearly codifided when it relates to historic properties. they're also kicking off a retreat with the heritage preservation commissioners to revisit bylaws and more details on the historic district. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the city will also spend the next fourátoá six months gathering more information about the vision of the community and present it to the city council next year.///
Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Von Klopp Brew Shop Closing

Image

BALMM Talks Water Quality

Image

Delay on Historic District in Rochester

Image

Launch Space

Image

Staying safe on the road during flooding

Image

New Citizens

Image

The ongoing need for blood donors

Image

Rochester Salvation Army store to close

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Community Events