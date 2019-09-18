Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Launch Space

A new space in Austin meant to function as an "entrepreneurial ecosystem" may make it a little bit easier to start and maintain a business.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Launch Space

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starting á and maintaining á a business can be challenging. a new space in austin meant to function as an "entrepreneuri al ecosystem" may make it a little bit easier. live kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in austin to explain á raquel and amy á i'm at art launch in austi. as you can see there are several desks here and the layout is set up to help folks network, bounce ideas off each other á or just work.xxx eric connect has an office at launch. the california native is now living in austin. as he began to move forward in his career á he needed a space to work. for business owners á finding a space to operate can be expensive. so having an option like this á is helping him thrive. "it's pretty open its good to be able to talk to people if you want to talk them if people want to work they can.. there is no stress its just an opporunitity for things to right now á there is a handful of people that are using this space. live in austin. maleeha kamal kimt news 3./// thank you maleeha... and space is still open for businesses interested.
Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Von Klopp Brew Shop Closing

Image

BALMM Talks Water Quality

Image

Delay on Historic District in Rochester

Image

Launch Space

Image

Staying safe on the road during flooding

Image

New Citizens

Image

The ongoing need for blood donors

Image

Rochester Salvation Army store to close

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Community Events