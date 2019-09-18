Speech to Text for Launch Space

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starting á and maintaining á a business can be challenging. a new space in austin meant to function as an "entrepreneuri al ecosystem" may make it a little bit easier. live kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in austin to explain á raquel and amy á i'm at art launch in austi. as you can see there are several desks here and the layout is set up to help folks network, bounce ideas off each other á or just work.xxx eric connect has an office at launch. the california native is now living in austin. as he began to move forward in his career á he needed a space to work. for business owners á finding a space to operate can be expensive. so having an option like this á is helping him thrive. "it's pretty open its good to be able to talk to people if you want to talk them if people want to work they can.. there is no stress its just an opporunitity for things to right now á there is a handful of people that are using this space. live in austin. maleeha kamal kimt news 3./// thank you maleeha... and space is still open for businesses interested.