Staying safe on the road during flooding

Those at auto shops say you should get your car looked at every few thousand miles.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

the forecast calls for you to grab your umbrella... for the rest of this week there's a possibility for heavy rain. it was around this time three years ago... extreme rain drenched parts of southern minnesota. it can be very dangerous driving on the slick wet roads. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with how you can stay safe during the rainfall.xxx that's right raquel and amy... i'm here outside of the station where we reporters jump in our car and drive all around the state. sometimes that means driving in wet conditions which can be dangerous. your tires play a major role into keeping you on the road and not slipping into a dangerous situation. i spoke to an auto shop who tells me you need to have your vehicle prepared for any weather.xxx thank you jeremiah. bush says it's a good rule of thumb is to get your car looked at every season change./// we
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
