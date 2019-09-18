Clear
New Citizens

Today, about 50 people from all different backgrounds came together at Riverland Community College to celebrate welcoming week. The event is to celebrate new citizens and immigrants.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

all different backgrounds came together at riverland community college to celebrate welcoming week. < the event is to celebrate new citizens and immigrants. rina bissinger ( beeásinger) attended the event. she is currently working on getting her green card and work permit. she says she came out to the event to support people like her.xxx "i see people from different countries here in austin but never really heard their voice from those people so being able to hear what their experience has been like has been very interesting and empowering." happening tonight at the rochester public library á a presentation on becoming a citizen. there will be representative s from the united states citizenship and immigration services. it starts at 5:30 tonight. the event is free and open when it comes
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
