Clear

The ongoing need for blood donors

Mayo Clinic is in need of more blood donors after suffering from a major shortage.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for The ongoing need for blood donors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on db new on daybreak áá despite the success of the recent blood donation campaign in rochester, mayo clinic's blood donor program still has an urgent need for blood. we wanted to know why. kimt news three's annalisa pardo spoke with those at the donation center about it and now joins us live. annalisa? one reason á is making sure blood isn't too old, and that's regulated by the food and drug administration. whole blood donated can be used for 42 days, platelets only last 5 days. there are also unexpected events that affect inventory like trauma incidents and hosptialized patients needing more blood than anticipated. especially when you talk about things in trauma, in the matter of 5 to 10 minutes can make a huge difference in a patient is goingt to survive and have the rest of their life ahead of them, or they're going to die, a lot of that comes down to having that blood available. if you want to help out, this donation center at the hilton building is open from 6 in the morning to 4á30, monday through friday, and is open late on thursday until 7 on the second thursday of every month. they also have new parking here because of construction, it is around the back of the building instead of right in front of the building. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, the mayo clinic blood donor program is also in the middle of it's "pints for preemies" campaign, where donations can help prematurely born babies in the first few months of life. for more information on this and when you can donate blood at the center, head to our
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Today kicks off somewhat of an active pattern with low severe weather risks for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The ongoing need for blood donors

Image

Rochester Salvation Army store to close

StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Image

Latest Iowa AP football poll

Image

Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Image

Talking about homelessness

Image

Getting to see the new electric bus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Image

Float therapy to reset your brain

Community Events