Speech to Text for Rochester Salvation Army store to close

this is the last week open for the rochester salvation army's south family service store... a closure coming just after the north store closed over summer. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with the organization about the sudden closure, and now joins us live. annalisa? tyler arielle, the south store is a rented space... and the lease was up next year. but now, the store is closing in just over a week! we know our time was limited, so it didn't come as a huge surprise, and we thought we'd have a little more time to plan for our next location, but things happen. major bob mueller (mewá ler) says the closure may cause a temporary gap in services. if the store did make profits, proceeds would go into services in olmsted county... but major mueller says that hadn't been happening for a while... saying the lease here was (so high, the store just