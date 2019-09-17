Clear

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

In a matchup between neighbor schools, KM prevails.

said this reminds him of his hometown, camo night as kám hosts byron. these teams played each other tough.. komets showing why they're one of the best teams in the state.. addison bzoskie slams it past the byron defense. but the bears played tough in the first set.. makana schroeder finds the hardwood in the back of the zone. then here comes kám, the kill by senior emilee terry. and does this look familiar? á á mya suess the sister of former komet peyton slams it down.. kasson continues to roll they win three to nothing./// and here's
