Speech to Text for Latest Iowa AP football poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ap iowa football poll. clear lake is on a mission this year á three wins and no losses á after squeaking psat gáháv on friday. the lions host mason city this week. west hancock ranks first among class a á the eagles are also 3á0 and have outscored their opponents 145á 57 thus far. they host forest city this week. and saint ansgar another undefeated squad á coming off a 60 to nothing shutout over starmont. the saints are sure to win another this week with 0á3 postville in town. after saturday's 18 to 17