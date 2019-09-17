Speech to Text for Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the fringe of olmsted county á saint charles hosts doveráeyota. we start in the first half á mckray tuma with the free kick á plenty of air time á but caleb bahr gloves the save. skip ahead á tuma with another free kick and a missle to the back of the net á eagles lead oneánil. the eagles kept bahr bus here as he leaps for another save. luke borst loads up and sends another á but bahr with yet another save. and it only took one for the eagles á doveráeyota wins oneánil.///