Speech to Text for Talking about homelessness

it's a growing problem in rochester... and something so big..mayor kim norton has made it her mission to find a solution. today the president and ceo of catholic charities of st. paul and minneapolis á tim marx á spoke to the olmsted county board to provide some perspective and assistance when it comes to challenges rochester is facing with homelessness. we talked to two people á marx and a person facing homelessness.. xxx "it's hard being out in the streets, there's places you can eat and there's no shelters if it rains." "solving homelessness, preventing homelessness is so much more costá effective than allowing it to occur because those who have experienced homelessness often rely on the emergency system for healthcare, use our detox system, use our law enforcement, if we can prevent that, that would be costáeffective and humane." marx says he is open to coming back to rochester to keep doing talks about ending homelessness. three area officers were taken to the hospital after possible exposure to chemicals. it happened in albert lea yesterday... when law enforcement had isolated a transport