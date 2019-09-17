Speech to Text for Getting to see the new electric bus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cameras by the continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight... just four days ago á kimt news 3 told you rochester public schools are adding a new type of bus to the fleet... at least for a little while. and now á kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live to give us a firstá hand look at the new set of wheels. isabella? today á in the parking lot of rochester public schools á i got the chance to check out a bus with a cool... sustainable feature á that students á parents á and community members might find exciting.xxx it looks like any other bus... complete with the same bells and whistles... but there's one difference. "it's electric! rochester public schools is taking the driver's seat in getting the first electric school bus." producing zero noise and zero emissions... the bus is revolutionary á it's still bumpy á because i took a spin myself earlier in the day. but alex cook á the chief engineer for first student says they are making leaps and bounds in efficiency. "if you look at the noise pollution coming from the vehicle from an electric which has zero in relation to an internal combustion engine, it has huge leaps and bounds." rps á setting a precedent for the future á at least in transportatio n. "i do believe this is the future for propulsion, i do believe we're going to see it mainstream in the notásoá distant future." the bus will be here until september 30th. live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the bus will run 120 miles on a single charge. /// an investigation is underway after