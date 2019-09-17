Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

stick around? the last week of summer will most certainly feel like summer as temperatures remain above average in the 70s and 80s. fairly quiet weather is expected the rest of tuesday even though the temperatures will be increasing into the 80s and dew points growing close to 70. a weak disturbance slides into the region tonight which could fire off a dying line of showers or storms overnight and early parts of wednesday. a slight risk of strong to severe storms is possible just west. main concerns i see will be heavier downpours and gusty winds. another line of storms may develop again over a washed out front. again, a stronger storm is possible, but mainly storms will produce heavy downpours. increasing chances of storms to redevelop this weekend with some being severe as temperatures begin to drop closer to average by the end of the weekend. tonight: chances of storms late closer to daybreak lows: upper 60s winds: s 10á20 mph tomorrow: early storms, then mostly cloudy; windy highs: low 80s winds: ssw 10á20 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms likely thanks chris.///