Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Nelson's forecast includes rain and storms in intervals

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stick around? the last week of summer will most certainly feel like summer as temperatures remain above average in the 70s and 80s. fairly quiet weather is expected the rest of tuesday even though the temperatures will be increasing into the 80s and dew points growing close to 70. a weak disturbance slides into the region tonight which could fire off a dying line of showers or storms overnight and early parts of wednesday. a slight risk of strong to severe storms is possible just west. main concerns i see will be heavier downpours and gusty winds. another line of storms may develop again over a washed out front. again, a stronger storm is possible, but mainly storms will produce heavy downpours. increasing chances of storms to redevelop this weekend with some being severe as temperatures begin to drop closer to average by the end of the weekend. tonight: chances of storms late closer to daybreak lows: upper 60s winds: s 10á20 mph tomorrow: early storms, then mostly cloudy; windy highs: low 80s winds: ssw 10á20 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms likely thanks chris.///
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
