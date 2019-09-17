Speech to Text for Float therapy to reset your brain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the high tech world we live in doesn't make it easy for people to disconnect. notification dings á cellphone rings á á music á podcasts á á it's never ending. kimt news 3's katie lange has been looking into a kind of therapy letting you float your angst away. katie./// george á it's called float therapy and it's the newest addition to a spa and salon in north iowa. this pamphlet says it best... floating is about everything that you won't be doing... and no it's not some newáage mumbo jumbo.. it's been around for more than 6 decades. < the sign on the door of bare sugar spa and salon reads "come in we're awesome." and that's the sentiment of client kelli mitchell... when i asked her to share her experience floating. "i was very relaxed. my muscles felt 100ápercent better and all my muscle aches and pains were gone when i got out. it cleared my mind á felt like i had 6 hours of sleep in one hour." before taking a dip áyou'll shower to rinse off all the oils á shampoo your hair and put in ear plugs. "we keep the water temperature and the air at about 93.5 to 94 degrees. you can be in there in the dark and silent or you can choose to have ambient lighting." water and excess amounts of salt make you buoyant á so you're never fighting gravity. "our tank specifically has 200 gallons of water and 1,000 pounds of epsom salt in it but it is only ten inches deep. " jessica glenn á owner of bare sugar spa and salon describes float therapy as sensory deprivation... saying you're free to think without distraction á as your brain waves slow down. "they've done a lot of research with ptsd as well so it is just overall really good for your body. it is good for your skin and hair as well." jessica tells me there are other health and wellness benefits including reduced anxiety and depression, eliminating chronic pain