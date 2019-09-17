Clear

Rochester Area Foundation celebrates 75 years

The foundation is giving back for its birthday

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

in their thoughts and one rochester organization is celebrating 75 years of giving back to the community. today is the rochester area foundation's 75 year anniversary. it takes donor dollars and turns them into grants to orginaztions throughout the community... specifically related to affordable housing. the foundation credits peoples generosity á with allowing the organization to make a difference in rochester.xxx "it's been really because of the investment of time of talents and of treasure of funds of so many people who care about our community into rochester area foundation. it's their work it's their investment that has made the foundation able to grow and make a difference in our community." in honor of its 75th anniversary, you can vote on the foundation's website for a nonáprofit that you think should get a 15 hundred dollar grant./// still ahead on kimt news 3 at ten... stormteam
