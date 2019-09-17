Clear

Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

The Bears offense couldn't stop scoring.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kaleb gillock is here with the highlights. it was a big night for soccer and volleyball in southern minnesota. we start on the pitch for an afternoon matchup in the hiawatha valley league. on to girls soccer byron hosting pine island zumbrota mazeppa... five minutes in for the bears áá josilyn cordes with the cross finds danielle foádee who heads it into the back of the net.. byron takes the early lead. ten minutes later jordan oelkers gives it off to tegan boyer who boots it past the keeper... byron leads two twoánil at the break. second half we go áá bears still attacking, a quick pass finds foádee and she scores again.. byron wins it four
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Image

Latest Iowa AP football poll

Image

Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Image

Talking about homelessness

Image

Getting to see the new electric bus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Image

Float therapy to reset your brain

Image

Rochester Area Foundation celebrates 75 years

Image

Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

Image

Money for Music Man Square

Community Events