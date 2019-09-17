Speech to Text for Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kaleb gillock is here with the highlights. it was a big night for soccer and volleyball in southern minnesota. we start on the pitch for an afternoon matchup in the hiawatha valley league. on to girls soccer byron hosting pine island zumbrota mazeppa... five minutes in for the bears áá josilyn cordes with the cross finds danielle foádee who heads it into the back of the net.. byron takes the early lead. ten minutes later jordan oelkers gives it off to tegan boyer who boots it past the keeper... byron leads two twoánil at the break. second half we go áá bears still attacking, a quick pass finds foádee and she scores again.. byron wins it four