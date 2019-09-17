Speech to Text for Money for Music Man Square

mason city's city council has voted on two measures tied to the river city renaissance project. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in mason city with the results á nick? katie and george á the city council approved a 30á thousand dollar forgivable loan to a group of investors who want to start a sports bar in the southbridge mall. they also gave the okay to a 50áthousand dollar grant to music man square to kick off fundraising efforts.xxx "one of the questions you should be thinking about and probably have been... is the music man solvent? what is the status of their accounts with vendors?" several residents voiced their concerns over the city giving a grant to the music man square. they worry the museum has had trouble staying afloat over the past few years. mayor bill schickel says he supports the grant. "music man square just plays a great role in mason city, draws a lot of tourists to the community and because of the delays in river city renaissance, they need some bridge financing and we're happy to do it." according to a city memorandum, the meredith wilson foundation will provide matching funds to music man square up to 100áthousand dollars and the grant will help get them part of the way there. the city council also is providing a downtown revitalization loan to the sports page lá lác, a group of investors who want to start a sports bar inside southbridge mall. "it's very very exciting. the city provides loans to small businesses like this and if they meet certain requirements then that becomes a forgivable loan." jaquelyn hanson works for dealerá built, a company who just moved into the mall. she says she is looking forward to having the sports bar across the way from them. "its great for our people to have a sitádown restaurant right there available to them, for our staff. we've got about 50 employees that will be working here every day needing to eat lunch and dinner and then also for clients and the only dissenting vote for the sports bar loan came from joshua masson, who had concerns over the restaurant failing before the term of the loan is completed. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the city council also said they think music man square will get a boost of tourists when the music man makes a comeback to broadway in 2020 á starring hugh jackman.