Speech to Text for Are small businesses struggling in Rochester?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there is a wide range of feelings regarding the rapid growth of rochester... that's certainly true among local business owners. one council member sparking conversation within the community about our small businesses. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan joins us live now with what the councilman is saying, brooke?xxx katie, george, rochester city council member shaun palmer posted on facebook saying local businesses are closing, and asking the community what the city could do to keep them around. but i'm finding out one business owner doesn't feel like our businesses are struggling.xxx tasos psomas owns hollandberry pannekoeken. they've been in rochester for over 20 years á and psomas tells me he doesn't feel like our local businesses are stuggling. actually... he thinks they're thriving. but shaun palmer asked businesses what they feel like the city could do to retain our mom and pop shops... which psomas is also taking into consideration. "maybe the city can give some sort of a discount to businesses that try to open downtown because we do need them. the mayo clinic guests need some place to go some place to relax." i reached out to council member shaun palmer who wasn't available for an interview but tells me he's getting a lot of positive suggestions from the community. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan, kimt news 3./// thanks brooke. psomas also says he feels that rochester is the perfect spot to start a family