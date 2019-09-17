Speech to Text for Olmsted Sheriff's Office getting new body cameras

new at six new tonight at 6 á the olmsted county board of commissioners voted to approve a new contract with a company to replace body cameras á squad car cameras á and access mobile routers. that's because the technology now in use by the sheriff's office is outdated. the pricetag is just over a million dollars. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live. isabella? katie and george á the olmsted county board of commissioners voted unanimously to get the cameras. they had a 3 year contract with their old company. now á they have a new 5áyear contract. this was the cheapest option á it's updating the dash cams and cameras in the cards of dash cams. the price is just over a million dollars and the board of commissioners says it's good for the community.xxx "they protect everybody they protect the victims or people who have had crimes committed against them they also protect law enforcement. we've had numerous incidents where people come in, and they recall things differently then the deputies review body cam video." the cameras will arrive sometime before the new year. live in rochester, isabella basco, the sheriff's office says its current contract for the body cameras expires december 16th.