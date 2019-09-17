Speech to Text for Constitution Day lecture

30th./// kimt news three continues to focus on campaign 2020. today is constitution day, celebrating the signing of the united states constitution 232 years ago. in mason city, the freedoms laid out in the constitution were talked about in a seminar hosted by niacc. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the lecture and he brings us more.xxx the constitution day lecture was given by bennett smith, who's a clear lake city councilman and a history professor right here at niacc. the topic... the iowa caucuses and their importance to national politics. "i have caucused... for several years, i've been on both sides of it, a republican caucus and a democratic caucus, and learning about that super delegate thing kind of bothered me last year. i was really for the guy that didn't get nominated." tom castle was in attendance for today's lecture on the iowa caucuses. he thinks the system is a great way to draw attention to the hawkeye state and he likes how people can meet and greet the candidates in person. castle also says he thinks iowa should keep the caucus system, even though it can be a bit of a mixed bag. "one of the more recent ones was really well run and the last one wasn't quite so well run. i was a little confused about what was going on and how to move from one delegate... there's a thing called being viable and i wasnt sure if my candidate was viable and all that stuff." the iowa caucuses take place feburary third, whether theres snow or not, at 7 pám in a precinct near you. in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// iowa is one of only 6 states left that use the caucus