Speech to Text for Golden Apple Winner: Mr. Jared Dawson

school teacher is making sure his students know how to read all of the notes. kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has this week's kimt golden apple winner.xxx "he keeps his students upbeat by teaching them beats. this weeks golden apple winner is mr. jared dawson. let's go congratulate him." nat: "mr. dawson i nominated you for the golden apple award." nat: "well thank you... is this really the golden apple award?" mr. dawson is known for his unfailing sense of humor. that's just one reason ava murphy nominated him for the golden apple. "he has a lot of patience and because not everyone learns at the same pace." music nats mr. dawson sot "i'm completely honored and a little not deserving." his students, though, say mr. dawson has earned this honor. "he definitely deserves it because he works really hard and deserves it." dawson's love of music started when he was in elementary school. his decades as music man allow him to make teaching look easy. sot teacher"i got great kids. i've got administrative backing. we have some great support staff for the music so it makes it easy." at southwest middle school school, maleeha kamal, kimt news three.