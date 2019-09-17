Speech to Text for Statue for Coast Guard hero

about the first underwater veterans memorial in the country... with a minnesota tie. off the coast of clearwater florida á military statues are sunk beneath the waves. three of them were made in minnesota á and soon three more statues will join "the circle of heroes." one of those three statues is hardening in its mold as we speak. kimt news three's annalise johnson was there as a kellogg statuary poured the cement.xxx this is the test pour of the william r. flores statue. the statue they're pouring today will become the 13th statue in the circle of heroes in clearwater, florida. william á or billy á flores sacrificed himself to save his crew as their coast guard ship 'the blackthorn' capsized in 19á 80. after he died... he received the coast guard's highest noná combat award for heroism. today á shelly and dave speedling á who own sáváj creative designs á reassambled the flores mold to pour another statue. the speedlings worked with the coast guard and flores family to perfect the statue's features. the final touch to the statue á is placing a coast guard commemorative coin. the speedlings are anticipating going to florida again for the dedication of the statue á and revealing it to the flores family. "i think there's going to be some tears shed. you lost a family member and i don't know how i would be if i lost a brother brother way back when. the date of january 28th is bringing up old memories for them." svj creative designs and their sculptor used family photos to replicate flores. "it's going to be quite a moment for us." in kellogg annalise johnson kimt news 3./// flores' statue will be dedicated in january á on the anniversary of the sinking of 'the blackthorn.'///