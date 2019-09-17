Speech to Text for MN Coalition for the Homeless Conference

people are gathering in the med city... to talk about solutions to homelessness. mayor kim norton created a task force devoted to the issue. rochester police have examined ways to keep homeless people safe while maintaining order. community discussions have focused on warming shelters to protect them in harsh minnesota winters. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from the mayo civic center. what's being discussed today á annalise? xxx katie á the minnesota coalition for the homeless annual conference is still going on right now at the mayo civic center. everyone from policy advocates á service providers á to people who are or were homeless are here. xxx "i put some tobacco down by a tree and i prayed and i was crying and i just asked the creator to send the right people in my life to help me along my journey, and the very next day i had a friend open up her house to me and my boyfriend until we got our own place." tashya swenson was homeless for about a year and half after completing treatment for addiction "i was so early in my recovery and so vulnerable and the only houses that i knew i could go back to were homes that were using." now she helps others battling addiction... today she's at the annual minnesota coalition for the homeless conference as part of the grassroots organization "sober squad." "to learn and absorb and take in as much information as i can so that i can go out into my community and i can help people who are still struggling." "people that have the knowledge to end homeless first and foremost are those that have been homeless but also those that are working day in and day out to end homelessness." at the conference á minnesotans passionate about finding solutions to homelessness can take ideas back to their part of the state. "people throughout the state are working hard and when they get together, they might hear an innovative idea or maybe some more specific tangible ways or maybe get creative." the minnesota coalition for the homeless director of organization tells me one of the biggest issues the entire state is facing is the affordable housing crisis á an issue prevalent here in rochester. so two major goals are to help people not sleep on the streets á and for people to be able to buy and rent affordable homes. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. tomorrow is the second and final day of the conference. on march 11th the minnesota coalition for the homeless holdsá "homeless day on the hill." which takes place at the