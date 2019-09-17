Clear

Law Enforcement Exposed to Chemicals

Three law enforcement officers were evaluated at an area hospital after possible chemical exposure. Hazardous material is a risk that law enforcement take when they put their uniform on each day.

Sep 17, 2019
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 5:25 PM
Brianna Sitkowski

evualuated at an area hospital after possible chemical exposure. we wanted to know how authorities handle situations like this . kimt news three's maleeha kamal talked to the captain of the austin police department to find out how law enforcement deal with these events. she joins us live with those details.xxx live the incident happened here in albert lea but it could have happened anywhere. i spoke to austin police captain todd clennon who says this type of situations happen from time to time.xxx captain todd clennon is with the austin police department. he says being exposed to hazardous material is a risk that law enforcement take when they put their uniform on each day. austin police wasn't involved in yesterday's incident á but clennon says his department deals with these types of situations. "from time to time we have officers that will enter residents house and we learn that they have enter into a place that is hardarous and the police departmenet perspecitve is that we want our guys to be safe and healthy."/// he says his team carries a guide book and are trained on how to avoid coming into contact with hazardous material. live in albert lea á maleeha kamal á kimt news 3./// albert lea police department says taking the law enforcement officers to the hospital was just a precaution. they are expected to be oák.///
Community Events