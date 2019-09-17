Clear

Day on the Farm

3rd graders from Austin Public Schools are learning about agriculture at local farms.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Day on the Farm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

third graders in austin are getting out of the classroom today. they're learning in an noná traditional setting á out on the farm. i stopped by one of their stops to find out how this fun field trip is also teaching the students some important lessons.xxx (nats) jeff sayles is welcoming bus loads of kids to his farm. "they can see how these pigs are raised." students from the austin school district are touring local farms, including this hog farm, learning about the importance of agriculture. "what's your favorite part about the farm? uhhhh, petting the animals and and seeing them. it's probably seeing the animals." no surprise there. (nats) but these third graders are also learning valuable lessons about raising those animals. "it takes a lot of responsibility and you have to make sure you're taking care of them." (nats) "they get to see some agriculture in action and actually kind of think about where their food comes from." for many á this is their first time setting foot on a farm. " a lot of the population in austin public schools don't live on farms anymore. so for them to come out and see corn and soybeans and pigs and dairy cows and how milk is produced is a big deal for them." and who knows á some of these students may just be the future farmers of america. "i would love to have a farm. i've always the annual day on the farm also took the students to several other locations á including
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are small businesses struggling in Rochester?

Image

Olmsted Sheriff's Office getting new body cameras

Image

Constitution Day lecture

Image

Golden Apple Winner: Mr. Jared Dawson

Image

Statue for Coast Guard hero

Image

MN Coalition for the Homeless Conference

Image

Law Enforcement Exposed to Chemicals

Image

Day on the Farm

Image

Interview With Alan Pedersen

Image

Albert Lea Death Investigation

Community Events