Speech to Text for Day on the Farm

third graders in austin are getting out of the classroom today. they're learning in an noná traditional setting á out on the farm. i stopped by one of their stops to find out how this fun field trip is also teaching the students some important lessons.xxx (nats) jeff sayles is welcoming bus loads of kids to his farm. "they can see how these pigs are raised." students from the austin school district are touring local farms, including this hog farm, learning about the importance of agriculture. "what's your favorite part about the farm? uhhhh, petting the animals and and seeing them. it's probably seeing the animals." no surprise there. (nats) but these third graders are also learning valuable lessons about raising those animals. "it takes a lot of responsibility and you have to make sure you're taking care of them." (nats) "they get to see some agriculture in action and actually kind of think about where their food comes from." for many á this is their first time setting foot on a farm. " a lot of the population in austin public schools don't live on farms anymore. so for them to come out and see corn and soybeans and pigs and dairy cows and how milk is produced is a big deal for them." and who knows á some of these students may just be the future farmers of america. "i would love to have a farm. i've always the annual day on the farm also took the students to several other locations á including