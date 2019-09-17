Speech to Text for Interview With Alan Pedersen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's something we all deal with at some point in our lives. and everyone deals with grief differently for some... it means finding hope through inspirational words and the gift of music. my first at four coá anchor á kimt news three's amy fleming á at down with speaker, songá writer, and recording artist alan pedersen.xxx alan you travel all over the country with a message of hope.... and you have a real personal story with this. tell us more about that and what brings you to north iowa. my personal story is that my 18 year old daughter ashley died in an automobile accident august 15th, 2001. i tell people that's the day that life as i knew it ended and life as i now know it began. it changed everything and so i just decided to take my song writing abilities, i've been a song writer my whole life and my speaking abilities and just try to help other people. i got a lot of help from support organizations like the one i'm her tonight in mason city with and i just wanted to give back so i just á about 15 years ago took off and traveled all over the country, done 1600 concerts and events, just trying to tell people that there is hope, even when you can't imagine hope, there is hope. and with each day in doing that i imagine it's very therapeutic still to this day for you? it is. ya know sometimes people, i think there's two kinds of people. some people get drained doing this kind of work and i think some people get filled up. i'm certainly am one that gets filled up. i like to hear people's stories, i like to encourage them. i don't have all the answers but what people going through grief want more than anything is to be validated. to know what they're feeling is normal. they're doing the most normal, natural thing they can do when somebody they love dies and that is to grieve for them. so i just try to bring that message and just the fact that you can, keep breathing, keep saying their name, keep telling your story, you can make it through this. and who is this for specifically? adults, kids, families... who can come out tonight and check this out? generally adults, i mean it's not very suitable for very young children but i was in fort dodge last night and we had several teenagers. ya know anybody that's suffered a loss. the message is love doesn't die when somebody you love dies. and that's a real simple message that you can get at any age. and when we understand that the love doesn't die, we figure out how to live our lives so that we can continue to express the love that is still there for those who may not be with us physically but they're still with us spiritually and in our heart. so that message is pretty applicable to anybody who's going through a loss. alan pedersen, thank you so much for joining us today. if you want to check out alan's message, be sure to go to first baptist church in mason city. it's tonight at from seven to nine and all in case you missed it. here is the information for the event tonight./// if you're in