Speech to Text for Albert Lea Death Investigation

this afternoon. within the last couple of hours á we've learned a death investigation is underway in albert lea. let's go right away to kimt news three's maleeha kamal á maleeha á what do we know right now?xxx raquel á police say the body was found a little after five o'clock yesterday evening in this area á between blazing star landing and union pacific rail yard. right now á not many details are being released. we don't know who the person is á how long they've been there á or what caused their death. but i spoke with darren hanson with the albert lea police and he sheds some light on this developing case.xxx a startling discovery in albert lea. a body is found á between the blazing star landing and union pacific rail yard. police say it was a tip that led them to the body.xxx "we dont have a lot of information at this time because the investigation is still in its early stages. we also want to be respectful to whoever the victims family might be. there is probably someone other there looking for this person."/// ?the albert lea police department was assisted by albert lea fire and rescue, the freeborn county sheriff's office, and the ramsey county medical examiner's office. live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three thank you maleeha. police say there is no public safety risk. but if you have any information á you're urged to contact the albert lea police department. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the latest on this developing story.///