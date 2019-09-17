Speech to Text for Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

science fall is the second biggest tourism season for minnesota, with people coming from all over to look at all the colors. and we're learning just how our extra wet spring and summer is impacting those colors. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. tyler, arielle, you might start to see a few trees here and there like this, starting to change colors... but know that our fall colors are going to be coming in late because of weather. we're about a week away from fall, but if you look closely, you can already see fall starting to come our way. i'm ready for fall, ready for the colors. i;m looking forward to the fall, i love the fall. soaking up summer, ready for fall, but not winter. ready or not, the change of seasons is coming... and with some differences because of the wet summer and spring in the area. according to the national weather service, from march to august of this year, rochester saw almost 33 inches of rain... making it the second wettest period since 1990! forester angela gupta explains, that rain is going to impact (when we see fall colors. it turns out weather is very impactful to fall colors and we've had all kinds of crazy weather. i think some of our fall colors may be delayed because we had such a late spring. in addition to delaying the change of colors, the weather also changes the color themselves. gupta says the recent rain will take away some of the pigment for purple and deep red leaves. we may see fewer of those reds and deep purples. but good news for tourists coming to see the foliage, gupta says the spring and summer weather should make for some extra beauitful oranges and yellows. i;ll have to see if you want to follow the fall colors in the state, you can get weekly updates and places to check out the colors from the minnesota department of natural resources. we will have the link to sign up with this