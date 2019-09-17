Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... another warm one is on the way today with highs soaring into the middle 80s and well above the average. fog will be possible again this morning but activity will be much more limited and less widespread. if you encounter foggy patches during your morning commute remember to take things just a little slower to keep you and other drivers safe in the low visibility areas. clouds will come and go through the day with sunshine remaining dominant. winds will stay breezy, gusting from the south near 25 mph. tonight, slight chances for rain return alongside increasing clouds. higher rain threats move in early morning wednesday, kicking off another active pattern to finish the week. off and on showers can be expected for the rest of the work week and into saturday. the severe threat is currently low, looking at just general thunderstorm development so lightning ans a few stronger bouts of wind will be possible. by sunday, another shift in the pattern moves in and temperatures fall to neará normal á low to mid 70s á with mostly sunny skies. today: am fog/mostly sunny highs: mid 80s winds:s 10á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: increasing clouds/slight chance showers & storms late lows: upper 60s winds: s 5á10, gusts near 25 mph wednesday: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers & storms highs: low 80s winds: s 5á10, 50 new trees will soon stand at a local memorial site