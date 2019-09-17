Speech to Text for Rochester teacher receives big honor

mayo high school teacher mister art trimble has been named 'teacher of the game' by country financial. he'll be recognized when mayo plays mankato west later this month á and again at the vikings versus lions game where he'll get to go out onto the field. along with the exciting recognitions á mister trimble will be receiving 1 thousand "teachings one of those professions where you do it because you love it but when you get one of those feedback where man that was so awesome when you were my teacher or a neat recognition like that, it really makes your heart warm that people were thinking about you and all of the hard work you put in behind the scenes." mister trimble says he plans on using the donation for new classroom materials like a new periodic table for his wall.///