Clear

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Mayo sweeps Farmington

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's switch to volleyball as mayo host farmington. the sparties were off to a quick start á emma goss with the swing and the kill. and they'd just keep ripping the ball á anna miller dents the floor with this ball. they'd get fancy with it too á jaydn koestering places this ball right in the corner for a kill of her own and mayo keeps rolling. the spartands simply fired on all cyllinders á hannah hanson á with one of her own and miller moments later would add another kill to the box score. however á the tigers had sixá four abby garcia to it's advantage with the block here. but mayo takes the sweep tonight á three sets to none. and the waldorf warriors improved
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Another sweltering summer day (Tuesday) before storms invade the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Wearing helmets on electric scooters

Image

High Life Expectancy

Image

Clean Water Council Tour

Community Events