Speech to Text for Century falls to Northfield in OT

to one./// meanwhile á undefeated northfield in town to take on century. panthers trail oneánil in the second half á maxwell sergeant gets crafty but puts this one off the crossbar á unable to convert. northfield trying to get something going but maison fisher's kick is saved charles o'dell. skip ahead á griffin regnier with the corner kick and it's headed and off the mark wide right. but the raiders get going á regner's kick ff the crossbar and off o'dell's arm to knot us up at one goal a piece to force overtime. that's where northfield sealed the deal á regnier off his chest for the goal and the raiders win two to one.///