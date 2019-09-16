Clear

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

The Packers held off the Eagles in a close matchup.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

we begin tonight's sportscast on the pitch. kimt news three sports director kaleb gillock joins us now after witnessing a key regional matchup. we're going to start on the soccer pitch tonight. one of the biggest matches in the area pits two teams that know each other well and have a bit of a history. rematch of last year's section championship game, austin hosting lourdes. packers came out of the gates firing áá henry tolbert races down but his shot is saved by the eagles jaxon hopkins.. that would keep us scoreless early on. later in the half áá lourdes pushing down the pitch. trent neff's left footed shot doesn't get enough bend to it... it's an easy save by austin's casey berg. packers on a free kick right before the break and lucas everson nails it top corner for the goal. austin takes the rematch
Another sweltering summer day (Tuesday) before storms invade the week.
