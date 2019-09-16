Speech to Text for A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

in the summer of 2017 á thousands of people took to their bikes á traveling through our area for the register's annual great bicycle ride across iowa á or ragbrai. that's right á cities like algona á clear lake á and mason city played host to the riders á and kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out á the yearly tradition could be coming back to our area again. he joins us live now in mason city á nick? george and katie á back in august á the mason city council approved sending a letter of interest to host an overnight stop for the bike rally. now a neighboring city is preparing to extend their support á too.xxx "i think it was great that mason city was applying to be an overnight stay and i just felt like we should support them so i put forward the idea of putting a letter together for supporting their application." clear lake city councilman bennett smith wants the city to write a letter of support for mason city to be an overnight stop for the 2020 ragbrai. if the ride makes a stop in the river city it could nearly double the city's population, according to resident steve schurtz. "usually about 20áthousand riders, but then there's the drivers, the people that are with them, the crew. so i think there are 10á thousand registered through the des moines register and then about 10á thousand more dip in and out of the weeks ride. so there are 30, 40á thousand people." as a cyclist himself, schurtz would be thrilled to have mason city host an overnight stop. "it would be great to have ragbrai back, either in clear lake or mason city. it was about 2014 when ragbrai came through mason city last, so we would love to have it back again. it was a great time. the city benefited from it. lots of people had a great time." smith says having all those people camping out overnight would be another feather in mason city's cap and it would be something the whole region could be proud of. "there's a good economic impact, it's great for the community. it does take a lot of work to put together and so on and so forth. we were an overnight stay a couple of times and once a pass through town and so it's a clear lake's city administrator scott flory will draft the support letter and the clear lake city council will vote to approve it in their next meeting on september 30th. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the ragbrai committee will announce which cities will be overnight stops