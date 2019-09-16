Speech to Text for Better trail access...for beer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

george mallet./// we begin tonight with facts. fact: bicyclists burn a lot of carbohydrates . fact: beer contains a lot of carbohydrates . so there is a school of thought that connecting the douglas bike trail to the little thistle brewery makes pefect sense. the multiáuse trail rolls right past the breweryááá but cyclists have to cross a grassy water passage... and then go around the block to get there. tonight, though, the city is considering a bridge. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live with the discussion.xxx katie and george á i''m at city hall where the conversation just wrapped up! before tonight á the owners of little thistle had arhitects make some drawings for the bridge... and a piece of property has already been marked out to connect it to the trail. but the city said they weren't allowed to connect on private property. but after a year and a half of discussing á that might be able to change.xxx right next to this brewery... is the popular douglas trail, but getting from the trail to the brewery isn't easy. super: steve finnie, coá owner little thistle "when we built the brewery over a year/year and a half ago, that was one of the reasons we chose the piece of property. we wanted to connect this piece for community use." steve finnie wants those who use the trail to enjoy his brewery. "we're a brewery but we're really just a large community of meeting space, so we have lots of people who come here, people with small children, people with dogs. we want to be able to so they can have easy access on and off the trail. so when i was trying to find cyclists and pedestrians to interview, what i noticed was how impossible it was to cross this ditch and enter the trails. this stretches from the beginning of the parking lot to the end of it. so i had to drive all the way to 15th street to find someone to interview. and the pathway to 15th street still wasn't easy. i found this narrow path. that's where i ran into cyclist stephanie brown. "i think that would be a great idea just to make easy access to this business and so people can get to it and want to get to it. lots of cyclists go the brewery so i think it would be great for them to have some access. a bridge to make a connection between a brewery and its clientele. "it's much needed at least from the public standpoint, and they would like it but i think it makes sense to do this too." so the city of rochester did vote tonight to give little thistle a revocable permit to install a private bridge connecting to the valleyhigh trail. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. little thistle will pay all of the costs to build the bridge./// new at ten new tonight at ten á the city of rochester is one step closer