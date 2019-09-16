Clear

Taking out the trash

Rochester's city council is looking at its disposal options.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

january 25th./// tonight á rochester's city council was talking trash. earlier this year... the energy commission made collecting solid waste and trash its priority. right now á residents have the opportunity to choose from several different haulers á but now the city is considering choosing a hauler for the whole community. tonight á the council presented results of a survey á whof the 4áhundred people questioned would actually oppose the change.xxx "i believe there should be more choices for people to use versus just the one, i'm totally for that." the city says it will continue with its current system but will keep monitoring people's attitudes toward trash./// continuing coverage continuing coverage
