Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Last year, tourists spent about $214 million inside the county.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

there's a boom in tourism in cerro gordo county. according to the iowa tourism office á the county saw 6ápercent growth in tourism related spending from 2017 to 2018. last year, tourists spent about 214á million inside cerro gordo county. kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki looks into why more people are vacationing in the county. i'm here in clear lake, one of the more popular spots for tourism in cerro gordo county. earlier i caught up with a tourist from florida , who tells me why he decided to make a stop here. "my wife and i are retired, three or four years, and we bought an rv, and this is our third long trip since we retired. we're on the road over four months, about 9áthousand miles this time." riley floyd and his wife are embarking on a massive trip across the united states, checking out stops like niagra falls and the rock and roll hall of fame in cleveland. today they are in clear lake, checking out the surf ballroom. floyd says so far he has enjoyed his time in iowa. "you know, it's just part of the american experience. anybody that doesn't see it or understand it is really missing something." the next stop for the floyds is mason city, where they plan to check out the architecture. "we're big frank lloyd wright fans, so i understand one of his works is not too far from here and again you know small town america is something i think everybody ought to see." mason city is also cerro gordo county's other big draw for tourists and they could start seeing their numbers increase in the coming years with the completion of the river city renaissance project. in clear lake, nick thanks nick. across the entire state of iowa, tourism spending was around 9á billion dollars in 2018... generating around half a billion dollars in tax revenue. that's according to the iowa tourism board.///
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
