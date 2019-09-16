Speech to Text for Wearing helmets on electric scooters

the electric lime scooters have now been in rochester for just over a month. but you may have noticed riders aren't the safest while zipping around town. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has been talking to community members about the importance of helmets. she joins us live now brooke what are you finding? katie george, these scooters may be fun but what's missing here is my helmet! i conducted this twitter poll where as you can see, most people have seen scooter riders without helmets. according to a consumer report study, at least 8 people in the uá s have died while using a rentable eá scooter since 2017. so i set out to find out why this isn't enough to get people throwing on helmets. "people just have a sense of safety when they're on a bike or a scooter that maybe isn't real." but is it a sense of safety, or an act of convienence to hop on one of these without clicking on a helmet first? "because who wants to pack a helmet in their work bag?" matt hawkins is the owner of rochester cycling and fitness where he sees riders zipping by daily without protecting their noggins. "there are obsticles there is traffic there's pedestrians, there's other scooters and bikes and things happen that you cant predict and that's the priblem is that you feel safe but theres so many things that can hurt you or knock you off your bike or scooter so you just have to be prepared with your helmet." riders say while they're aware of the dangers, as long as you're being cautious... it's okay to ride unprotected. "it's also fun to just hop on these and convienent to hop on these if you're responsible. but i think it's important." and it may not look like it but these scooters reach up to 15 miles per hour "they go fast... they go really fast!" but hawkins says it's not the speed that worries him. "you can get severely injured at very low speed. if you're falling off a bike or scooter and you impact the ground, theres plenty of force there to damage you and your brain." so... i don't know how else to say it... "wear a if you're under 18áyou're required by state statute to wear a helmet while riding. but if you're an adult... your safety is left up to your own judgement. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. and don't forget you're also not allowed to ride those scooters on the sidewalks, they're treated like bikes and should be driven in the bike lane or on the street.///